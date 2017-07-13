FACTBOX-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Magdalena Rybarikova - 2017 record

July 13 (Reuters) - A look at 2017 records of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

14-GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals

Eastbourne: lost to Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-0 in the second round

Birmingham: lost to Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 3-6 6-4 6-3 in the semi-finals

French Open: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round

Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Madrid: First-round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3

Stuttgart: Second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Dubai: Second-round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Doha: Second-round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5

Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-0

Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired

MAGDALENA RYBARIKOVA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals

Nottingham: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-2 7-5 in the semi-finals

French Open: lost to Mariana Duque-Marino (Colombia) 1-6 6-3 8-6 in the second round (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)