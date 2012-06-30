Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
LONDON, June 30 Andy Murray survived a tension-soaked finish to his third-round Wimbledon clash with Marcos Baghdatis to beat the Cypriot as well as the clock and wrap up a 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 win on Saturday.
Murray had to get the match wrapped up before the 2300 local time deadline or he would have been forced to come back on Monday to finish it.
After securing a double break in the fourth set, the fourth seed eventually finished off his opponent at 2302 local time.
He had not had it all his own way, however, and struggled to get into gear, dropping the second set before romping away to set up a fourth-round clash with Croatian Marin Cilic.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.