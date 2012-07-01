(Writes through, adds details, byline)
By Toby Davis
LONDON, June 30 Andy Murray had one eye on his
opponent and one on the clock as his Wimbledon third round clash
against Marcos Baghdatis turned into a tension-soaked race
against time under Centre Court's roof on Saturday.
The scoreboard at the end showed the number four seed had
won 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1, but it was the time in the top left corner
that had most people transfixed.
Murray had to get the encounter wrapped up before the 11pm
local time cut-off time for play under the roof lights, a
deadline imposed by local authorities, or he would have been
forced to come back on Monday to finish off the Cypriot.
A mid-match wobble in which he lost the second set followed
by an extended delay as the giant mechanical roof was heaved
into place ensured the seconds were ticking away as he
eventually stamped his authority on the match in the fourth set
when Baghdatis seemed to lose heart.
With a double break in the bank, the result was hardly in
doubt but all eyes were on the umpire to see if he was going to
allow the final game to played as the clocked ticked past the
deadline.
Murray did not even sit down when the players changed ends
at 4-1, hurrying to the other end while glancing anxiously at
the time. As it turned out, Murray wasted precious few seconds,
racing through the final two games and firing down an ace to
bring up match point.
When Baghdatis sent a forehand return long to bring an end
to the spectacle the clock had ticked round to 2302, making it
the latest finish in Wimbledon history.
"I think if the set had been tighter it would have been
distracting," Murray, who had seemed in trouble when going a
break down in the third set, told a small group of reporters
while having his post-match aches eased by a massage in the
locker room.
"Because then momentum was with me, I just wanted to keep it
going and play fairly quickly whereas for him, it would have
been better to slow it down a little bit.
"I was under the impression that at 11 o'clock we would stop
regardless of what the score was and I broke serve to go 5-1 and
then walked to the net because I thought we were to have to come
back on Monday...
"Even at 5-1, that match still could have gone on it was
just lucky I finished it in a couple of minutes."
The match itself will not earn a place in the Murray
scrapbook for the quality of the tennis on show, especially in
the first three sets when the Cypriot was frequently able to
dictate from the back of the court.
Murray, troubled by the windy conditions before the roof
closed, had claimed the first set without setting Centre Court
on fire, breaking in the 11th game as Baghdatis sent a risky
dropshot attempt wide.
He looked to be cruising when he swiftly went a break up at
the start of the second, but the flow turned and the Cypriot
started to take the chances that Murray offered him.
The Briton was tumbling around the court, unable to stay on
his feet and was even penalised for allowing balls to fall out
of his pocket in mid rally.
The world number four seemed able to craft break-point
chances at will, but nine went begging in the second set while
Baghdatis clinically dispatched his own to draw level.
After a nip and tuck third which Murray, with tape on his
knee and a grimace on his face, closed out with a sizzling
backhand pass after recovering from 4-2 behind, came an all-out
onslaught in which the Scot blitzed past Baghdatis to finish the
match on fast forward.
After Rafa Nadal's shock exit on Thursday and Roger
Federer's great escape 24 hours later, Murray's victory meant it
was the third night in a row the roof had been in play.
Like the other two, Nadal's shock defeat by Lukas Rosol and
Roger Federer's great escape against Julien Bennetteau, its
implementation was not without an element of controversy.
"I think with the roof there's always going to be some
difficult situations for the tournament director or the
referee," Murray said.
"Like today it was a perfect example. Do we start the match
with the roof on so there's no delays, or, yesterday I think
they got criticised quite a lot because it didn't rain at all
and the roof was shut the whole day, when it shouldn't have
been, because it's obviously meant to be an outdoor event.
"There is going to be a lot of those situations cropping up,
I think."
Murray will now face Croatian Marin Cilic in the last 16.
