LONDON, July 4 Andy Murray reached a fourth consecutive Wimbledon semi-final with a dramatic 6-7 7-6 6-4 7-6 victory over Spain's David Ferrer on Wednesday.

The British fourth seed thrilled the Centre Court crowd as he fought back from a set down in the quarter-final to book a last-four meeting with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Murray gradually wore down tenacious seventh seed Ferrer after a nail-biting second-set tiebreak in which he fell 5-2 behind and saved a set point at 6-5 down before taking it 8-6.

The Scot clinched the third set with an ace before a short rain interruption with the score 5-5 in the fourth and he won the decisive tiebreak 7-4, sealing victory in three hours 52 minutes with another ace. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)