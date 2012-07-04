* Murray wins quarter-final against Ferrer in four sets
By Rex Gowar
LONDON, July 4 Andy Murray must overcome stress
and British expectations as much as French opponent Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga in his best chance yet to reach a first Wimbledon final.
The fourth seed thrilled an expectant Centre Court crowd by
fighting back from a set down to beat Spaniard David Ferrer 6-7
7-6 6-4 7-6 in a rain-disrupted quarter-final on Wednesday and
set up a last-four meeting with fifth seed Tsonga.
Murray, seeking to become the first British man to reach the
Wimbledon final since 1938, said that to cope with the huge
expectations he ignored outside opinion and focused on his inner
circle.
"Subconsciously, I'm probably pretty stressed out right now
but I try not to show it," he told a news conference.
"Obviously, the pressure is there, if I thought too much
about it, it would become too much, but if you shield yourself
and listen only to those around you, you can manage.
"And they give you the confidence you need," he added.
Murray had been drawn to face Rafa Nadal, his conqueror in
two of his previous three semi-finals, but the Spanish world
number two suffered a shock second-round defeat.
"I'm in a good position (to reach the final). Whether it's
my best chance I don't know but I want to push on," Murray said.
"Jo's a tough opponent, he's served very well in this
tournament, he's one of the best grasscourt players in the
world," the Scot told a news conference.
Murray gradually wore down tenacious seventh seed Ferrer in
a confrontation lasting nearly four hours after a nail-biting
second-set tiebreak in which he fell 5-2 behind and saved a set
point at 6-5 down before taking it 8-6.
He clinched the third set with an ace before a short rain
interruption with the score 5-5 in the fourth and he won the
decisive tiebreak 7-4, sealing victory in three hours 52 minutes
with another ace.
The Scot, who sent down 18 aces altogether, said it was
tense in the dressing-rooms during the rain interruption.
"At the break I went for a shower and threw some cold water
on my face. It was a very intense atmosphere," he said.
"It was a huge match for both of us. Coming off (court) at a
critical stage, if I lost that fourth set it was going to be a
very tough match."
LONG RALLIES
In a clash packed with intriguing long rallies, Murray
fought back from 5-2 down in the first set after a dominant
start by Ferrer, a tenacious performer with four titles to his
name this year.
Ferrer, who had previously dropped just one set in the
tournament, had a set point in the first set at 5-4 but the Scot
fended it off before the Spaniard came through to win the
tiebreak 7-5.
"I knew it would be a tough match, very different to my
other matches in the tournament," Murray said.
"There were long rallies in tricky conditions, it was cold
at the start, then it got warm, it got quite windy and up to 5-3
(down) in the first set I wasn't playing welL, but after that I
thought I hit the ball well."
Each player had a break in the second set with Ferrer
setting himself up to serve for a 2-0 lead after Murray chipped
wide, one of his few errors at the net.
However, Murray broke straight back as Ferrer
uncharacteristically put two successive balls wide playing to
his opponent's backhand.
Ferrer said Murray had been in impressive form and played
more aggressively than him.
"Andy plays the ball low and takes you to the limit," the
Spaniard said.
"Of course he has chances to win Wimbledon and he deserves
to. The top four, including Andy, have shown through the years
to be above the rest, generally reaching the semi-finals (in all
tournaments)."
