LONDON, June 26 Andy Murray despatched Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun 6-3 6-3 7-5 with maximum efficiency on Wednesday to reach the third round at Wimbledon and avoided the injury pitfalls that sent several players tumbling.

Britain's second seed came into the match having suffered a chastening defeat by the 75th ranked Lu at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and for the first handful of games it looked like he might be in for a testing afternoon.

Any potential for an upset was realistically quashed, however, when Murray broke in the sixth game of the first set. He then broke twice more in the second and came out on top in a nip and tuck third.

Among the many withdrawals on Wednesday was Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a potential quarter-final opponent for Murray, who will now face Spain's Tommy Robredo on Friday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)