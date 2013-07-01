LONDON, July 1 Andy Murray suffered a mini crisis of confidence and faced his first tiebreak of the tournament but recovered his nerve and timing to beat Russian Mikhail Youzhny 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1 on Monday and advance to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

With Laura Robson bowing out earlier in the day, number two seed Murray assumed his usual position as singles flag-bearer for the home country and he duly triumphed on a sun-drenched Centre Court against the 31-year-old making his 13th Wimbledon appearance.

Murray was untroubled in the first set but experienced the full range of emotions in a topsy-turvy second that featured two breaks of serve each. Youzhny had the early advantage in the tiebreak too but Murray produced some stunning shots to turn it round and sap the Russian's spirit.

In his sixth successive Wimbledon quarter-final, Murray will face Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, who he has beaten eight times in nine meetings, and he remains on course for a final showdown with top seed Novak Djokovic. (Editing by Ed Osmond)