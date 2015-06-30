LONDON, June 30 Andy Murray was given an unexpected run for his money in his Wimbledon first-round clash against Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, but still came through 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 on Tuesday.

The third seed and 2013 champion looked on course to cruise through when he broke in the 10th game to clinch the first set and immediately broke again to take a 2-0 lead in the second.

But the wheels came off his serve and the Kazakh, ranked 59th in the world, took full advantage and fought back to lead 6-5 with the chance to serve for the set in sweltering conditions on Centre Court.

He could not hold his nerve, however, dropped serve and was soundly beaten in the tiebreak as Murray raced into a 6-1 lead and closed it out after another brief wobble on serve.

Murray, among the favourites to clinch a second Wimbledon title this year, broke in the fifth game of the third set and closed it out when Kukushkin fired a backhand wide.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)