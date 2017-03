LONDON, July 2 Andy Murray was at his imperious best as he jettisoned Dutchman Robin Haase 6-1 6-1 6-4 to reach the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 2013 champion showed none of chinks that led him to being broken three times in a set on Tuesday, appearing to be on auto pilot as he bullied Haas into submission on a humid Court One.

The Scot dropped only one point on serve in the first set, saved the only break point he faced in the second and finished off his 78th-ranked opponent with a flourish.

The third seed will next face either Italian Andreas Seppi or rising Croatian talent Borna Coric. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)