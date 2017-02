(Repeats fixing headline)

LONDON, June 30 Andy Murray produced the kind of imperious form that has propelled him into two grand slam finals this year as he beat Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun 6-3 6-2 6-1 in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday.

Lu, the son of a chicken farmer, ruffled a few feathers on Centre Court when he jumped out to a 2-0 lead before extending it to 3-1 in the opening set. However, once Murray had levelled for 3-3, it did not take him long to clip his rival's wings.

From 3-2 up in the second set, Murray won seven games on the trot as Lu struggled to find a way to keep pace with Murray's potent groundstrokes.

A Lu double fault on match point allowed Murray to hurry off court for a royal audience with the Duchess of Cornwall. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)