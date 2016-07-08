LONDON, July 8 Britain's Andy Murray tormented Tomas Berdych to claim a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory and reach his third Wimbledon final on Friday, setting up a weekend showdown with Canadian Milos Raonic.

The second seed was totally dominant in the early-evening sunshine on Centre Court, ruthlessly dispatching the burly Czech who never threatened to stop the Murray bandwagon.

The Scot's only brief wobble came early on when he dropped serve in the third game, having broken in the game before.

Some poor errors from Berdych gifted Murray another break, though, and the 29-year-old pocketed the first set.

A flat atmosphere, a contrast to the nerve-jangling one earlier when sixth seed Raonic beat seven-times champion Roger Federer in five sets, livened up when Murray flirted with danger at 2-3 in the second set, brilliantly saving two break points.

From then on it was a one-sided procession as Murray broke 10th seed Berdych twice in a row to move two sets clear and again early in the third as he closed in on his 11th grand slam final, one more than Fred Perry. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)