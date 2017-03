LONDON, July 5 Andy Murray held his nerve to tame Jerzy Janowicz 6-7(2) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Friday and set up a Wimbledon final showdown against top seed Novak Djokovic.

The top two players in the world will meet in the final after Murray recovered from the disappointment of losing the first set to beat 24th seed Janowicz in two hours and 52 minutes on Centre Court.

The first set was dominated by serve but Janowicz was inspired in the tiebreak and powered through it 7-2.

Murray broke the giant Pole in the first game of the second set and he clung on to his own serve to level the match.

Janowicz broke early in the third set and led 4-1 but Murray drew inspiration from the home crowd and won five games in a row to take it 6-4.

The roof on Centre Court was closed, halting Murray's momentum to his obvious displeasure, but the Briton broke for a 2-1 lead in the fourth and he took Janowicz's serve again to reach his second successive Wimbledon final. (Reporting by Ed Osmond)