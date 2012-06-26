LONDON, June 26 Andy Murray made a ruthless
start to his seventh Wimbledon title bid by crushing Russian
Nikolay Davydenko 6-1 6-1 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday.
The British fourth seed, semi-finalist for the past three
years, needed one hour 35 minutes to see off the former world
number three.
Murray raced through the first two sets in 55 minutes and
although Davydenko improved in the third, Murray's powerful
serve and metronomical groundstrokes were simply too good for
the 31-year-old Davydenko.
Murray, bidding to become the first British man to win
Wimbledon for 76 years, sealed victory on his third match point
when his opponent sent a backhand return long and he will play
Croatian Ivo Karlovic or Israeli Dudi Sela in the second round.
