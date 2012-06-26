* Murray demolishes Davydenko
* Fourth-seeded Briton makes strong start
* Former world number three Russian outclassed
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, June 26 Andy Murray made a ruthless
start to his Wimbledon title bid by crushing experienced Russian
Nikolay Davydenko 6-1 6-1 6-4 in the first round on a murky
Centre Court on Tuesday.
The British fourth seed, semi-finalist for the past three
years, needed one hour 35 minutes to see off the former world
number three with a relentless barrage of accurate groundstrokes
and pinpoint serves.
"I struck the ball well," Murray told a news conference. "I
tried to use the slice to mix it up and it worked well.
"I played well and once I got ahead I wanted to make sure I
didn't let him back in. I needed to stay concentrated on my
serve and I did it well. It was such a convincing victory."
Murray raced through the first two sets in 55 minutes in
front of a subdued crowd which briefly broke into a half-hearted
Mexican wave to try to lift the atmosphere.
The 25-year-old Briton peppered the baseline with heavily
sliced backhands and top-spin forehands, occasionally venturing
to the net to finish off points.
Davydenko did improve in the third set but he made far too
many unforced errors and the 31-year-old was picked off at will
by Murray who had lost four of their previous nine matches.
Murray, bidding to become the first British man to win
Wimbledon for 76 years, sealed victory on his third match point
when his opponent sent a backhand return long and he will play
Croatian Ivo Karlovic or Israeli Dudi Sela in the second round.
Murray pointed skywards in an animated victory celebration,
perhaps relieved at coming through so easily after his
preparations were hampered by early exits from warm-up
tournaments and injury problems.
But he refused to explain why he did it.
"I don't want to say too much about it because otherwise I
will be asked about it the whole tournament," he said. "I'm not
going to give any more details about what it was."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)