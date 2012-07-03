LONDON, July 3 Andy Murray dodged rain showers to rush to complete a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over Croatian Marin Cilic and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Briton had been leading by one set and 3-1 40-0 in the second when rain ended Monday's play and was clearly in no mood to hang around.

He got to 4-2 in the six minutes of play before the covers went on once more and, after 51 minutes off court again, returned with all guns blazing, holding to love and breaking 16th seed Cilic to take the second set.

Murray, who sprang from his chair at changeovers before the umpire had called time, raced to 4-1 in the third set before Cilic saved four breakpoints to hold.

The Scot dropped only one more point in the match, finishing off with a love game to book a last-eight place against either David Ferrer of Spain or Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

