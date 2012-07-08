By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 Andy Murray discovered he can
still "cry like Roger" Federer but "can't play like him" as his
dreams of ending "150,000 years" of hurt died on a floodlit
arena at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Two years after blubbing his way through a runners-up speech
at the Australian Open, tears of despair were flowing again on
Centre Court after Murray's brave effort to end Britain's
76-year search for a men's grand slam champion unravelled under
the spell of Federer's magic.
As the beaming Swiss hoisted the gilded Challenge Cup for a
record-equalling seventh time - drawing level with his hero Pete
Sampras and William Renshaw - Murray looked skywards wondering
what might have been.
Federer's 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 win left Murray sobbing, 15,000
Centre Court ticket holders deflated and 60 million Britons
wondering if, and when, this agonising search for a men's
champion at one of the four majors will ever end.
Since Fred Perry won the last of his eight grand slams at
the 1936 U.S. Championships, 286 majors have come and gone
without a British men's champion in sight.
Winners have emerged from Egypt to Ecuador, from Romania to
Mexico, from Croatia to South Africa, from Hungary to Argentina.
Twenty two different nations have lorded over all and sundry.
But the country that hosts the most famous tennis tournament
in the world has effectively become a laughing stock for failing
to produce a male champion for more than three quarters of a
century.
"What is it? Like, 150,000 years?," Federer had jovially
quipped on the eve of beating Murray at the 2010 Melbourne Park
final.
When Federer realised that Murray would be in his firing
line again on Sunday, he warmed up for the challenge by saying:
"I always say in whatever country I am I like to play the local
hero and Andy is exactly that here at Wimbledon."
Federer toyed with Murray in the first set, teased him with
break points in the second, tortured him during a tension-soaked
21-minute game in the third before trampling him in the fourth.
TEARFUL WRECK
It was no wonder that Murray was a tearful wreck at the end
of the three-hour 24-minute contest which left Federer
celebrating an astonishing 17th grand slam triumph and the
Briton being consoled by 15,000 sympathetic fans.
"I'm going to try this - it isn't going to be easy," Murray
told the crowd as he tried to hold back tears to get through his
runners-up speech.
"I was told the other day that 'this is your best chance
because Roger is 30 now.' He's not bad for a 30-year-old. He had
some struggles early on (this tournament) with his back and
today he showed us what fight he has got left in him.
"I'm going to start crying again... Everybody always talks
about the pressure of playing at Wimbledon, how tough it is, ...
the people watching make it so much easier to play - they make
it incredible," Murray added as he was given a rapturous round
of applause.
While there is no shame in losing a Wimbledon final to a
player hailed by many as the greatest of all time, for Murray
the task of finally ending his grand slam jinx after four final
defeats will no doubt get harder and harder, especially since he
has won only one of the 13 final sets he has contested.
He also matched the miserable record of his coach Ivan
Lendl, the only other man in the professional era who lost his
first four grand slam finals.
While Murray will take heart that Lendl went on to win eight
grand slam titles, but at the age of 25 and playing in an era
hailed as the greatest, time is fast running out.
If Murray started to have any doubts, his conqueror on
Sunday offered some words of encouragement.
"I really do believe deep down in me he will win grand
slams, not just one. I do wish him all the best. This is
genuine. He works extremely hard," Federer said after becoming
the first 30-something since Arthur Ashe in 1975 to win the
men's crown.
"Things just didn't quite turn out for him in the finals
that he hoped for. But today I'm sure he got another step closer
to a grand slam title for him. I really do believe and hope for
him that he's going to win one soon."
