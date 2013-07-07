LONDON, July 7 Factbox on Andy Murray who won
his second grand slam singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday by
beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 in the final.
* Born: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987 (age 26)
* A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre
* A talented all-round sportsman, he turned down a promising
career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his
homeland at age 15 to train in Barcelona.
* Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski in 1997 to
make a grand slam final when he played the 2008 championship
decider in New York, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.
* Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer,
again in straight sets.
* In 2011, he reached the Australian Open final for the second
straight year, but lost to Djokovic, also in straight sets.
* In 2012, he hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his
coach.
* He became the first British man to reach the final at
Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938. He lost to Federer but won
a set.
* A few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when he won
the gold medal at the London Olympics. * In winning the U.S.
Open, he became the first British man to win a grand slam
singles title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.
* He beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012
to win his first grand slam title.
* Djokovic got his revenge at this year's Australian Open,
coming from behind to beat Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2.
* Murray missed this year's French Open due to injury
* Beats top seed Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 to become first British
man to win Wimbledon singles title since 1936.
