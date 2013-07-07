LONDON, July 7 Factbox on Andy Murray who won his second grand slam singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday by beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 in the final. * Born: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987 (age 26) * A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre * A talented all-round sportsman, he turned down a promising career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at age 15 to train in Barcelona. * Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski in 1997 to make a grand slam final when he played the 2008 championship decider in New York, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets. * Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer, again in straight sets. * In 2011, he reached the Australian Open final for the second straight year, but lost to Djokovic, also in straight sets. * In 2012, he hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach. * He became the first British man to reach the final at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938. He lost to Federer but won a set. * A few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when he won the gold medal at the London Olympics. * In winning the U.S. Open, he became the first British man to win a grand slam singles title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936. * He beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012 to win his first grand slam title. * Djokovic got his revenge at this year's Australian Open, coming from behind to beat Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2. * Murray missed this year's French Open due to injury * Beats top seed Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 to become first British man to win Wimbledon singles title since 1936. (Editing by Ed Osmond)