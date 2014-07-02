LONDON, July 2 Defending champion Andy Murray was beaten 6-1 7-6(4) 6-2 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Murray was a pale shadow of the player who last year became Britain's first men's singles champion at Wimbledon for 77 years and despite a fight in the second set, was well beaten.

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, is in to his first grand slam semi-final where he will play either Novak Djokovic or Marin Cilic (editing by martyn herman)