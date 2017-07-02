Tennis-New mum Azarenka back to old winning ways
LONDON, July 3 Former world number one Victoria Azarenka sealed her comeback to Wimbledon after the birth of her son with a 3-6 6-2 6-1 win over American teenager Catherine Bellis.
LONDON, England, July 2 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has confirmed his fitness for this year's tournament after a hip injury disrupted his preparation.
The world number one opens his defence against Alexander Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, on Centre Court in front of his home fans on Monday.
"It's felt much better the last few days," said Murray on Sunday.
"I've had hip problems since I was very young. Been very sore the last few weeks.
"If I feel like I do today, I'll be fine to play the tournament. I'll be fine to play seven matches."
Murray pulled out of two scheduled exhibition matches at London's Hurlingham Club last week and was seen to be hobbling in practice over the past few days. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, July 3 Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was eliminated in the first round for the second time in three years with a three-set loss against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.