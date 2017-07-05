LONDON, July 5 Defending champion Andy Murray outclassed German maverick Dustin Brown 6-3 6-2 6-2 in an entertaining match of exhibition style shots on Wednesday to maintain his record of always having reached at least round three at Wimbledon.

Brown, ranked 97th in the world, was a potentially tricky opponent having beaten twice champion Rafa Nadal in the second round in 2015.

Despite being moved around the court by a barrage of drop shots and lobs from Brown, world number one Murray only rarely showed signs of the sore hip that had been troubling him and he gave as good as he got - but with more accuracy and control.

The top seed's win was greeted by huge cheers from the home crowd who are hoping to see the 30-year-old twice champion become the first British player to retain a grand slam title since Fred Perry in the 1930s.

