By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 Britain's great Wimbledon hope
Andy Murray compared himself with NBA great LeBron James on
Wednesday after moving within two victories of his first major
title.
The Scot has come tantalisingly close to a breakthrough,
reaching three previous Wimbledon semi-finals, two Australian
Open finals and one U.S. Open final, but has always come up
short in the final shake-up.
James won his first NBA championship with the Miami Heat
last season after a few close shaves and Murray, a big
basketball fan, said it was inspiring to see.
"LeBron James would be a good example," said Murray when
asked if he could compare his situation to other sportsmen.
"He obviously is a great basketball player. He came very
close to winning quite a lot of times.
"Him winning this year I'm sure was massive. For me as a
basketball fan it was nice to see.
"I would say for me I guess it's a similar situation. I've
been close a lot of times and not quite made it.
"You know, you just have to keep putting myself in the
position, and hopefully it will click."
Murray, who came through a fierce battle with Spain's David
Ferrer in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been criticised for
failing to perform in three grand slam finals, albeit losses to
all-time great Roger Federer twice and world number one Novak
Djokovic.
Often low-key and dour when talking about his tennis
matches, Murray warmed to the task when discussing James.
"I follow basketball a lot and watch a lot of the sports
news and stuff," he said. "There's a lot of people out there
that didn't want him to win.
"There's a lot of people that said he would never win.
There's a lot of people who said he never played his best in
finals. In the fourth quarter of games he never steps up.
"Then you see how he played the whole of the finals, the
whole of the playoffs.
"Sometimes it takes guys a bit longer than others."
Murray will hope James's exploits are an omen as he prepares
to do battle with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday when victory
would make him the first Briton to reach the Wimbledon men's
singles final since 1938.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)