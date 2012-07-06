LONDON, July 6 "One more match to go," became Andy Murray's mantra as the Scot tried to play down the hype of becoming the first British man since Bunny Austin in 1938 to reach the Wimbledon final.

Murray, who beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-5 in Friday's semi-finals, knows he carries the enormous expectations of the nation going into Sunday's final against Roger Federer.

"It's not the end of the tournament yet," Murray told a packed news conference where he was asked how he would celebrate his win.

"The time for all of that stuff comes when I'm done. I won't celebrate. I'll just enjoy this evening. I'll go back home, have a nice meal with my girlfriend...that's it.

"I'm not going to go out and celebrate tonight, although I heard there's a cocktail party here this evening which I've been invited to but probably won't be participating in."

Murray's coach of six months, former grand-slam champion Ivan Lendl who was known for never betraying his emotions, was a big help in keeping him grounded, the 25-year-old Scot said.

"I spoke to Ivan after the match. It was: 'Good job. You did really well. What time do you want to practise tomorrow?' That's it; there's no time for anything else."

Murray is already painting himself as the underdog for Sunday's final when Federer will be seeking his seventh Wimbledon title and his 17th grand slam win.

"It's a massive challenge to win against Roger, in the final of a slam, at Wimbledon," he said. "He's obviously one of the greatest players ever to have played. He's very, very tough to beat here.

"It's a great challenge, one where I'm probably not expected to win the match, but one that, if I play well, I'm capable of winning. I just need to try and make sure I play a perfect match on Sunday."

Murray dodged questions about how it would feel to win and become the first British men's champion here since Fred Perry in 1936.

"I need to make sure I enjoy tonight, and then tomorrow get back on the practice court and make sure I hit enough balls tomorrow and get focused for Sunday," he said. "There's one more match to go." (Editing by Ed Osmond)