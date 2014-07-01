LONDON, July 1 Rafael Nadal's charge towards a third Wimbledon title came to a juddering halt in the fourth round on Tuesday when he was sensationally beaten by 19-year-old Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3.

Ranked 144th in the world, Kyrgios fired down 37 aces and played a fearless brand of tennis to topple the world number one following two hours and 58 minutes of exhilarating action.

It was the first time since 1992 a man ranked outside the top 100 had beaten a world number one.

Former world junior No.1 Kyrgios, competing at his first Wimbledon, will next play Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals. (Editing by Martyn Herman)