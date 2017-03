LONDON, June 24 Twice former champion Rafa Nadal was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon by 135th-ranked Belgian Steve Darcis on Monday, the Spaniard losing 7-6(4) 7-6(8) 6-4.

The 12-times grand slam champion found Darcis in inspired form as he lost in the first round of a grand slam for the first time in his career.

It was the second year in succession that French Open champion Nadal has suffered a shock Wimbledon exit after his second-round loss to Lukas Rosol a year ago. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)