By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, June 26 Rafael Nadal made a slow-burning
start to his Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday, with the Spaniard
caught cold by 80th-ranked Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci before
coming through 7-6 6-2 6-3.
The French Open winner, champion at Roland Garros for a
record seventh time this year, was 4-0 down in an hour-long
first set as his timing went awry in a battle of left-handers
under cloudy skies on Centre Court.
Any alarm was momentary with Nadal fighting back to 4-4 and
winning the eventual tiebreak 7-0.
The press box benches that had filled halfway through the
set emptied just as swiftly knowing that normal service had
resumed.
The world number two, perhaps sensing the crowd were growing
impatient for the Andy Murray show to follow immediately after,
took just half an hour more to go two sets up and wrapped up
proceedings in two hours 15 minutes.
"I think today I didn't play my best match," Nadal said with
some understatement. "I think especially at the first set I
played a little bit too nervous, a little bit not knowing
exactly what to do.
"My movements were a little bit in a defensive way, not an
aggressive way."
Serving to open the match, Bellucci fired two aces in the
first game and then broke Nadal with a lucky net cord that
stretched the Spaniard and left him defenceless against the
stinging reply.
He held serve, with Nadal firing a return to the net at
40-30, and then chalked up another break when the Spaniard hit
low again.
That was about as good as it got for the Brazilian against
an opponent who has never lost a first round match in any grand
slam tournament.
With cries of 'Vamos Rafa' echoing around the court, Nadal
powered back with a sense of momentum.
With the crowd in no doubt about the outcome, the mood
lightened.
"Come on Rafa, don't give up," some humourous soul shouted
as the world number two was briefly pegged back by Bellucci to
30-30 at 5-3 in the third set.
"Come on, Andy," declared another more impatient voice to a
ripple of appreciative laughter.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)