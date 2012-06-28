LONDON, June 28 Czech Lukas Rosol beat second
seed Rafa Nadal 6-7 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 in the Wimbledon second
round to complete one of the biggest ever upsets on Thursday.
The world number 100, making his Wimbledon debut,
overpowered the Spanish second seed who was seeking his third
title at the All England Club with an inspired display on Centre
Court.
"I never expected something like this," Rosol said. "I am
very sorry for him but I hope I can play one more match like
this. I played my best match ever. It means so much for me."
Nadal looked on course to reach the third round in routine
fashion when he came through a marathon first-set tiebreak 11-9.
But Rosol, who has never gone beyond the third round of a
grand slam, broke serve in the opening game of the second set
and stunned Nadal with a succession of inspired winners from all
over the court.
Nadal was powerless to stem the tide and was clearly upset
by the 26-year-old Czech's aggressive style but he dug in to
break serve at the start of the fourth set and repeated the feat
to level at two sets all.
Officials decided to close the Centre Court roof to enable
the match to be finished.
After a half-hour delay the players returned and Rosol
immediately broke Nadal's serve.
He continued to subject the world number two to a barrage of
aces and outrageous winners to set up a third-round match
against German Philipp Kohlschreiber.
It was the first time Nadal had lost before the third round
of a grand slam since he was beaten by Gilles Mueller in the
second round at Wimbledon in 2005.
