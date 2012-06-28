(Adds Rosol quotes)
* Nadal stunned by world number 100
* Czech Rosol reaches third round
* Nadal says Rosol played "unbelievable"
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, June 28 Rafa Nadal lost in five sets to
unknown Czech Lukas Rosol in the Wimbledon second round on
Thursday, one of the biggest upsets in grand slam tennis
history.
Just as the men's game was getting used to the metronomic
progress of big three Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer to
every grand slam semi-final, Nadal was stunned 6-7 6-4 6-4 2-6
6-4 by world number 100 Rosol.
The world number two and second seed, who had reached the
Wimbledon final the last five times he played at the All England
club and won the title twice, came up against an inspired
opponent who struck a succession of outrageous winners to
complete victory under the closed roof on Centre Court.
"In the fifth set he played more than unbelievable," Nadal
told a news conference. "First three sets I didn't play well.
"It wasn't the best decision for me to close the roof but I
have to accept it and he came back to play unbelievable in the
fifth.
"He is able to hit the ball very hard without feeling the
pressure so everything was going right for him in the fifth. I
am very very disappointed."
The lanky Rosol was gracious in victory.
"So many emotions and I am really happy for this and I still
don't believe it because it is just like a dream for me," he
said.
"I never expected something like this. I was just hoping to
play three good sets. I am very sorry for him but I played my
best match ever. It means so much for me."
Nadal, who won a record seventh French Open title this
month, looked on course to reach the third round in routine
fashion when he came through a marathon first-set tiebreak 11-9.
But Rosol, who has never gone beyond the third round of a
grand slam, broke serve in the opening game of the second set
and stunned Nadal with a succession of venomous serves and
pinpoint groundstrokes.
Nadal was powerless to stem the tide and was clearly upset
by the 26-year-old Czech's aggressive style but the 11-times
grand slam winner dug in to break serve at the start of the
fourth set and repeated the feat to level at two sets all.
Officials decided to close the roof to enable the match to
be finished and after a half-hour delay the players returned.
Most people expected Nadal to ease through the deciding set
but Rosol had other ideas.
The Czech immediately broke serve and continued to subject
the world number two to a barrage of big serves and outrageous
winners, sealing victory with an ace to set up a third-round
match against German Philipp Kohlschreiber.
It was the first time Nadal had lost before the third round
of a grand slam since he was beaten by Gilles Mueller in the
second round at Wimbledon in 2005.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)