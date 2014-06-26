LONDON, June 26 Lightning threatened to strike twice for Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon as his 2012 conqueror Lukas Rosol took a set from the world No.1 in Thursday's second-round tussle.

But Rosol, who shocked Spaniard Nadal at the same stage two years ago, could not maintain the charge and went down 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4 in two hours 44 minutes on Centre Court.

The pair produced some electrifying tennis, with the tall Czech firing down unreturnable serves and Nadal fighting his way back into the match by luring 52nd-ranked Rosol into baseline rallies.

After an exhausting fortnight on clay, French Open champion Nadal said he was always going to struggle to settle on grass, and Rosol gave him some timely practice before his third-round clash with Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan on Saturday. (Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by David Goodman)