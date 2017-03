LONDON, July 1 World number one Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the fourth round of Wimbledon by Australian teenager Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday, the Spaniard going down 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3.

Wildcard Kyrgios, ranked 144 in the world, showed no fear as he completed a remarkable victory with a thumping ace. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)