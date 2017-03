LONDON, July 2 Twice champion Rafa Nadal was beaten 7-5 3-6 6-4 6-4 by Germany's Dustin Brown in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

Since finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 final, the Spanish former world number one has failed to advance past the last 16 of the grasscourt major. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)