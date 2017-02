LONDON, June 9 Twice former champion Rafael Nadal will not play at this year's Wimbledon due to the wrist injury that forced the Spaniard out of the French Open, he said on Thursday.

"I would like to tell you that after consulting my doctor and given the results of the last medical checks, I will not be able to take part in the next edition of Wimbledon," Nadal said on his Facebook page.

"As you can imagine, it's a sad decision but the wrist injury I suffered at Roland Garros needs time to heal."

