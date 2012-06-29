LONDON, June 29 Twice former champion Rafa Nadal's amazing second round defeat by Czech journeyman Lukas Rosol was the talk of Wimbledon on Friday for players and spectators alike.

The Spaniard's five-set loss on Thursday will go down as one of the greatest shocks in Wimbledon's history and had catapulted world number 100 Rosol into the limelight.

Here are the thoughts of some of the players after the 11-times grand slam champion was sent packing before the third round of a grand slam for the first time in seven years.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic

"You have those days when your opponents have really nothing to lose and they're going for all the shots.

"So congratulations to him. It's been an incredible match. Everybody thought maybe he's going to have some ups and downs probably in the fifth set, but he proved everybody wrong."

Four-times grand slam champion Kim Clijsters

"There's only one word, and I think it's 'adrenaline.' Somebody said during the commentary that - was it his first time playing at Wimbledon? It was unbelievable.

"The decisions he was making, whenever he touched the ball, it was either a winner or an ace. It was unbelievable."

Women's world number one Maria Sharapova

"Well, I mean, when the guy's firing missiles left and right, going for broke, I think it's one of those days.

"Obviously, I'm sure Rafa feels it was unfortunate he was the one across the net. Yeah, it's tennis. We can never underestimate who we're going up against."

Czech player Radek Stepanek

"Everybody was definitely shocked, because it was - if you put a million on red yesterday, it was there every single time.

"He was just swinging, swinging and it was very impressive from his side what he did yesterday."

American Sam Querrey

"It's the biggest upset I can remember. From the highlights I saw Rosol was just playing unbelievable. Seemed like he would have beaten almost anyone last night.

"Rafa must be bummed, but sometimes a guy can just come out and swing for the fences and everything can land in."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)