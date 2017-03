LONDON, July 1 Match statistics from Nick Kyrgios's fourth-round 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Kyrgios 2- Nadal 1st serve percentage 68 73 Aces 37 11 Double faults 4 3 Unforced errors 31 18 Winners 70 44 Break point conversions 1 of 4 1 of 3 Net points won 10 of 16 16 of 20 Total points won 144 137 Fastest serve 214 kph 201 kph Match duration Two hours 58 minutes