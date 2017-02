LONDON, June 28 Match statistics from Lukas Rosol's Wimbledon second round 6-7 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Spain's Rafa Nadal.

Rosol Nadal

1st serve percentage 67 67

Aces 22 19

Double faults 3 2

Unforced errors 29 16

Winning % on 1st Serve 76 of 92 = 83% 73 of 93 = 78%

Winning % on 2nd Serve 26 of 45 = 58% 29 of 46 = 63%

Winners (including service) 65 41

Break point conversions 4 of 8 = 50% 3 of 4 = 75%

Net points won 22 of 28 = 79% 14 of 21 = 67%

Total points won 139 137

Match duration Three hours 18 minutes (Editing by Toby Davis)