LONDON, July 1 Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori pulled out of Wimbledon before his second round match on Wednesday after failing to recover from a calf strain.

"It's the same injury, it got better before the first match. I thought it would be okay but in the last match in fifth set it was hurting too much... and I decided not to play today," Nishikori told reporters.

He had been due to play Colombian Santiago Giraldo on Centre Court. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)