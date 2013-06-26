LONDON, June 26 Order of play on the main showcourts at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): Centre Court (1200 GMT) Jesse Levine (Canada) v 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Mathilde Johansson (France) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Bobby Reynolds (U.S.) Court One (1200 GMT) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Caroline Garcia (France) 9-Richard Gasquet (France) v Go Soeda (Japan) 4-David Ferrer (Spain) v Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) Court Two (1030) 23-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) v Elena Vesnina (Russia) Daniel Brands (Germany) v 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) v 24-Shuai Peng (China) Laura Robson (Britain) v Mariana Duque-Marino (Colombia) (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)