Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 26 Order of play on the main showcourts at Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): Centre Court (1200 GMT) Jesse Levine (Canada) v 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Mathilde Johansson (France) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Bobby Reynolds (U.S.) Court One (1200 GMT) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Caroline Garcia (France) 9-Richard Gasquet (France) v Go Soeda (Japan) 4-David Ferrer (Spain) v Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) Court Two (1030) 23-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) v Elena Vesnina (Russia) Daniel Brands (Germany) v 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) v 24-Shuai Peng (China) Laura Robson (Britain) v Mariana Duque-Marino (Colombia) (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3