Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
LONDON, July 4 Men's singles semi-finals order of play at Wimbledon on Friday.
CENTRE COURT (1200 GMT)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina)
24-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 2-6 6-0 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 5-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 6-2 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Lucas Gomez (Mexico) 6-1 6-1
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Renata Zarazua (Mexico) 7-5 6-7(1) 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Chloe Paquet (France) 6-2 6-1 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 8-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Jamie Loeb (U.S.) 2-6 6-1 6-3 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) b