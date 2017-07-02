Tennis-New mum Azarenka back to old winning ways
LONDON, July 3 Former world number one Victoria Azarenka sealed her comeback to Wimbledon after the birth of her son with a 3-6 6-2 6-1 win over American teenager Catherine Bellis.
July 2 Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (play starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
Centre Court
1-Andy Murray (Britain) v Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)
Johanna Larsson (Sweden) v 11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 5-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
Court One
Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)
4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v John Millman (Australia)
6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)
Court Two (play starts at 1030 GMT)
12-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)
Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)
Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia)
Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) v Heather Watson (Britain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, July 3 Former world number one Victoria Azarenka sealed her comeback to Wimbledon after the birth of her son with a 3-6 6-2 6-1 win over American teenager Catherine Bellis.
* It was something special, says Medvedev (Writes through with quotes)
LONDON, July 3 Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was eliminated in the first round for the second time in three years with a three-set loss against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.