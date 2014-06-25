Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON, June 25 Order of play on main show courts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (all matches second round, prefix numbers denote seedings):
Centre Court (play starts at 1200 GMT) 2-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Lukas Rosol (Czech) 9-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Heather Watson (Britain) 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Gilles Muller (Luxembourg)
Court One 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) 5-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Yen-Hsun Lu (Taiwan) 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland)
Court Two (from 1030 GMT) 13-Richard Gasquet (France) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 13-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) v Silvia Soler-Espinosa (Spain) 15-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) v Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 3-Simona Halep (Romania) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)
Court Three 8-Milos Raonic (Canada) v Jack Sock (U.S.) 11-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) v Jie Zheng (China) 19-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) v Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 9-John Isner (U.S.) v Jarkko Nieminen (Finland)
Court 12 24-Gael Monfils (France) v Jiri Vesely (Czech) 20-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) 31-Klara Koukalova (Czech) v Madison Keys (U.S.) 19-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v Ante Pavic (Croatia)
(Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by David Goodman)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)