July 5 Wimbledon order of play for men's singles quarter-finals on Wednesday. Prefix denotes seeding. All times GMT. CENTRE COURT (1200) 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 12-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) COURT ONE (1200) 28-Sam Querrey (U.S.) v 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Rep) v 32-Lucas Pouille (France) (Compiled by Martyn Herman, editing by Ken Ferris)