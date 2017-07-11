Tennis-Wednesday's order of play at Wimbledon

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1200 GMT/0800 ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding, all matches quarter-finals):

Centre Court 1-Andy Murray (Britain) v 24-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Court One 16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) v 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)