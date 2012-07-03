Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
LONDON, July 3 Singles order of play for the main show courts at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix numbers denote seeding):
Centre Court (1200 GMT) 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 26-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 7-David Ferrer (Spain) v 4-Andy Murray (Britain)
Court One (1200 GMT): 1-Novak Djokoic (Serbia) v 31-Florian Mayer (Germany) 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 27-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.