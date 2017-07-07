Tennis-Mattek-Sands faces surgery over ruptured tendon
LONDON, July 8 American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, whose agonising on-court injury shocked Wimbledon, says she will need surgery and faces being sidelined from the game.
July 7 Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1200 GMT/0800 ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
Centre Court 9-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v 19-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 27-Mischa Zverev (Germany) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
Court One 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 25-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 5-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Jared Donaldson (U.S.)
Court Two (play begins at 1030 GMT) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Shelby Rogers (U.S.) Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v 10-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON, July 8 American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, whose agonising on-court injury shocked Wimbledon, says she will need surgery and faces being sidelined from the game.
LONDON, July 8 Sam Querrey needed a matter of minutes to book his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday when he polished off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after bad light had stopped play the day before.
LONDON, July 8 Former runner-up Garbine Muguruza continued her untroubled progress at Wimbledon with a 6-2 6-2 thrashing of Romania's Sorana Cirstea to reach the fourth round on Saturday.