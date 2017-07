Tennis-Saturday's order of play at Wimbledon

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT/0900 ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

Centre Court

Women's singles - Final 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Men's doubles - Final

4-Lukasz Kubot (Poland)/Marcelo Melo (Brazil) v 16-Oliver Marach (Austria)/Mate Pavic (Croatia)

Women's doubles - Final 9-Chan Hao-ching (Taiwan)/Monica Niculescu (Romania) v 2-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia)/Elena Vesnina (Russia)