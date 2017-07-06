Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day five
(Corrects round in first paragraph to round two not three)
LONDON, July 6 One of the Wimbledon pre-tournament favourites Karolina Pliskova was dumped out in round two on Thursday, with Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova beating her 3-6 7-5 6-2 on Centre Court.
Czech third seed Pliskova came into the tournament on the back of a grasscourt title in Eastbourne but had never reached the third round at the All England Club.
She also had a shot at becoming the world number one if her rivals had made early exits.
But the 25-year-old looked lacklustre at times and lacked accuracy against experienced campaigner Rybarikova, whose never- say-die attitude was summed up by a net-side masterclass in the final game of the match that had the crowd gasping.
LONDON, July 7 Round-up of day five at the Wimbledon championships on Friday:
LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray came through a thrilling encounter against Italian showman Fabio Fognini to book his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Friday.
July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(3) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 30-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) Benoit Paire (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-3 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 18-Robe