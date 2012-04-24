By Martyn Herman
LONDON, April 24 Wimbledon's early victims will
be comforted by a significant increase in prize money this year
after organisers on Tuesday announced a 26 percent pay rise for
first-round losers.
The winners' cheques for the men's and women's singles will
increase to 1.15 million pounds ($1.85 million)for this year's
championships at the All England Club, a 4.5 percent, or
50,000-pounds, jump on the amount pocketed by last year's
champions Novak Djokovic and Petra Kvitova.
Total prize money for the June 25-July 8 Wimbledon
championships, the 126th edition of the grasscourt grand slam,
will be 16.1 million pounds, a 10 percent rise.
Philip Brook, chairman of the All England Club, said
organisers had acted to reward the game's lesser lights whose
lower earnings, compared to the sport's biggest draws, has
prompted talk of possible player boycotts over the past year.
First-round losers in the men's and women's singles this
year will earn 14,500 pounds while those who lose in qualifying
can look forward to a 21 percent increase in prize money.
"Wimbledon continues to be successful and we are delighted
to share that success with the players by increasing total prize
money by 10 percent, the largest increase since 1993," said
Brook, who met a committee of leading players, including
Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, at Indian
Wells this year to discuss prize money.
"At the same time, we appreciate the need to help players
meet the rising costs associated with professional tennis so the
majority of the record 1.5-million-pounds increase will be
distributed to those who are knocked out in the early rounds of
the championship," he told a news conference.
Wimbledon's move to spread the money more evenly follows
that of the French Open which recently announced a rise of 20
percent for first-round losers at this year's tournament.
($1 = 0.6213 British pounds)
