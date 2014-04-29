April 29 Factbox on Wimbledon prize money since 1968 after it was announced on Tuesday that each singles winner will receive 1.76 million pounds from a total prize fund of 25 million pounds at the 2014 event.

Total prize money for the tournament has risen 10.8 percent from the 22.5 million pounds on offer in 2013.

Men's Singles Womens' Singles

Pounds Pounds 1968 2,000 750 1969 3,000 1,500 1970 3,000 1,500 1971 3,750 1,800 1972 5,000 3,000 1973 5,000 3,000 1974 10,000 7,000 1975 10,000 7,000 1976 12,500 10,000 1977 15,000 13,500 1978 19,000 17,100 1979 20,000 18,000 1980 20,000 18,000 1981 21,600 19,400 1982 41,667 37,500 1983 66,600 60,000 1984 100,000 90,000 1985 130,000 117,000 1986 140,000 126,000 1987 155,000 139,500 1988 165,000 148,500 1989 190,000 171,000 1990 230,000 207,000 1991 240,000 216,000 1992 265,000 240,000 1993 305,000 275,000 1994 345,000 310,000 1995 365,000 328,000 1996 392,500 353,000 1997 415,000 373,500 1998 435,000 391,500 1999 455,000 409,500 2000 477,500 430,000 2001 500,000 462,500 2002 525,000 486,000 2003 575,000 535,000 2004 602,500 560,500 2005 630,000 600,000 2006 655,000 625,000 2007 700,000 700,000* 2008 750,000 750,000 2009 850,000 850,000 2010 1,000,000 1,000,000 2011 1,100,000 1,100,000 2012 1,150,000 1,150,000 2013 1,600,000 1,600,000 2014 1,760,000 1,760,000 NOTE: From 2007 Men and women earned the same. (Compiled by Josh Reich)