By Paul Majendie
LONDON, June 28 Maria Sharapova mocked Frenchman
Gilles Simon on Thursday for saying women do not deserve the
same prize money as men, pointing out dryly that "there are a
few more people that watch my matches than his".
Sharapova, the top seed at Wimbledon, said after reaching
the third round by beating Tsvetana Pironkova that women had
fought long and hard to win equal pay in tennis.
"It was a big challenge and nobody supported us," the world
number one said. "It's been a few years since we have gotten
that. We're all really proud of it and we continue to build the
sport and make it bigger."
Four-times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams also pitched
into the row.
"She's way hotter than he is," quipped the American in
reference to her great Russian rival.
Simon must have wondered what hit him at his post-match news
conference after losing in the second round to Belgian Xavier
Malisse, in which 15 of the 16 questions thrown at him were
about the prize money issue.
He was quick to point out that even spectators have to fork
out 15 pounds ($23.26) more for the men's final than the women's
showpiece match.
"Just check the price of the ticket from the men's final and
the woman's final for example. That's the way it works in life.
"I have the feeling that men's tennis is actually more
interesting than women's tennis," the 13th seed said, insisting
it was all about entertainment and not who played the best of
five sets as the men do or three like the women.
"When Shakira is singing, she is earning more money than
most of the men because everyone wants to see her," Simon said.
"That's it."
Simon said he was pretty sure that most male players felt
the same way as he did when he talked to them in the locker
room.
"Maybe they can't say it, maybe they won't, maybe they will
lose, I don't know, $2 million on the contracts if they say
that."
MATCH FEE
After losing in straight sets to Malisse, one reporter
suggested that Simon should forfeit 20 percent of his match fee
because he had failed to deliver value for money.
"Maria is more famous than me," Simon said. "I know it. She
deserves to win more money than me. That's not the problem."
American Andy Roddick, fresh from a straight-sets win over
Germany's Bjorn Phau, kept a strict business perspective on the
subject.
"It doesn't matter who has an opinion, because I guarantee
you, both sides, men and women, we're going to be extremely
biased towards our own product," Roddick said.
"I'm just saying that based on any other business in the
world, the more you sell, the more you make," Roddick added.
"Let's not make this a gender issue... I'm sure there's a
way to figure out who people are coming to watch. I'm sure there
are ample numbers out there to dissect.
"As any business goes, you look at those numbers and then
decide where it goes from there."
Williams believes the women's game, frequently criticised in
comparison with men's tennis which is enjoying a golden era on
the back of the huge rivalries among the three top players,
Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, was worth the
money.
"Women's tennis is really awesome," Williams said. "It's a
great fight. We fought for years with Billie Jean King and Venus
(Serena's sister) as well."
All four grand slam tournaments pay the same prize money to
men and women, with Wimbledon bringing in equal pay in 2007.
Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the Women's Tennis
Association, issued a statement in response to the latest row.
"Tennis, including the grand slams, is aligned with our
modern, progressive society when it comes to the principle of
equality," Allaster said.
"I can't believe in this day and age that anyone can still
think otherwise. This type of thinking is exactly why the WTA
was founded and we will always fight for what's right."
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)