LONDON, April 23 Wimbledon announced a 40 percent increase in prize money for this year's championships on Tuesday, making it the most lucrative tournament in tennis.

The winners of the men's and women's singles will pocket 1.6 million pounds ($2.44 million), a 39 percent rise on the 1.1 million pounds they received in 2012.

($1 = 0.6560 British pounds) (Reporting by Maertyn Herman, Editing by Ed Osmond)