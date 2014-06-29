LONDON, June 29 Following is a list of memorable quotes from the first week of Wimbledon:

Latvia's Ernests Gulbis mishearing a question regarding John McEnroe's comments about umpires:

"Get rid of vampires? My God. Umpires? I thought something else. I thought vampires in the way the people who are surrounding and sucking the energy out of players. That's what I meant. Umpires, no. Without umpires, it wouldn't work. So please delete it. No, umpires. Cannot work without umpires. I thought it was vampires. You know what I mean?"

Italian world number 15 Fabio Fognini on his hurry to finish his match against South African Kevin Anderson and the strict rules at Wimbledon:

"Maybe I can play one more game I'm in the shower." On the Rules: "The only things I don't like is the rules. Wimbledon's rules. White colour. Maybe if you see today I crash the rackets in my knee because maybe the court is really soft. I can damage a lot."

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on kissing the grass after her shock 1-6 6-3 6-4 third round victory against American top seed Serena Williams:

"A few years ago I couldn't play on grass, I was so bad. I didn't like grass. It was just a pain to come here. I think [the kiss] it's very symbolic because it means 'now I love you grass and I didn't before'. It deserved a kiss, I think."

Czech world number six Tomas Berdych on the umpire after his match against Croatia's Marin Cilic finished at 9.38pm local time - the latest finish at Wimbledon outside Centre Court - and was so dark Hawkeye wasn't working:

"I lost all the will to talk to that guy anymore. I saw so many mistakes from him. He (the umpire) just told me, Hawkeye doesn't work because it's too dark. If... some machine doesn't work because we don't have enough light, then why do we have to play? I didn't even have the energy to talk to him when we should stop."

Dane Caroline Wozniacki on internet dating and her friendship with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez:

"I think I'm not that desperate! I'm perfectly fine being single at the moment. It's pretty hard to sweep me off my feet. It would have to take someone very special." On Lopez: "You noticed? He's a great guy. He's already making his way in through my dad? This is very awkward."

When asked whether she plans to retire, seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams was steadfast in her response:

"No, people have been trying to retire me since I was like 25. For some reason in tennis we always do that to our players. It's weird. We don't encourage them to stick around. It's like, Get out of here. So I'm not getting out of here."

Australian 19-year-old Nick Kyrgios blamed his poor start against Czech Jiri Vesely on his choice of pre-match music:

"It's usually a mixture of things. Depends on how I'm feeling on the day. Today was a bit of rap, actually. I came out really flat, so hopefully I won't listen to that again. It was actually Drake. Yeah. Didn't do the job for me."

Canada's world number nine Milos Raonic on the Wimbledon grass:

"I don't think really for anybody that it's a surface that anybody can say they play their best tennis on grass. I think it's a matter of playing less worse than you do on other surfaces."

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Josh Reich)